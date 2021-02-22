Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Gap Up to $9.81

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $10.60. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

