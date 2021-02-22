Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Shares Down 0.6%

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.66 and last traded at $77.82. 64,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 62,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURE. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

