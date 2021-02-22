Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Trading Up 0.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 1,289,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 911,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.