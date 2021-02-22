Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,312 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $93.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

