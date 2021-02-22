Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Discovery Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

