Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.67

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 79575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.
DISCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
