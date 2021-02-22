Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.67

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 79575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

DISCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 876,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 496,152 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Discovery by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

