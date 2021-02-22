DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49, RTT News reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.67 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

