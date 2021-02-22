DMarket Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.95 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00719225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00060879 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.32 or 0.04339223 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

