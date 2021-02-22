DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $67.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DMC Global traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.12, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

