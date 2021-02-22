dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.89

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1220615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMYD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

