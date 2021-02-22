Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNHBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. 1,369,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,315. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

