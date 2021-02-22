Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.20.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

TSE DCBO opened at C$66.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -262.32. Docebo has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$86.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.97.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

