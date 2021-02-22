Dock Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.93 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Dock has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and $4.32 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.28 or 0.00699021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003474 BTC.

DOCK is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

