Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $148.48 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

