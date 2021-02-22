DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of DocuSign worth $57,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $265.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

