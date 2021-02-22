DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $240.22 and last traded at $243.51. 4,611,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,936,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $271,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

