DODO Trading Up 171.7% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. DODO has a market capitalization of $582.35 million and approximately $157.58 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded up 171.7% against the US dollar. One DODO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00010964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00068579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00088349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00538059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00072965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00027674 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,561,131 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

