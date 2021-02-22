Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.15 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,557.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

