Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.23

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 14515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

