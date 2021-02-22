Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.7 million.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 103,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

