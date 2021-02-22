Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.70 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-2.00 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

PLOW traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

