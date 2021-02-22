DPRating Reaches Market Cap of $542,404.83 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, DPRating has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $542,404.83 and approximately $55,193.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00762016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

