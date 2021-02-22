Dragon Coins Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

