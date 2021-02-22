Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.17. Dragon Victory International shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,726 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

