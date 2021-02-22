Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.36 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $45.36 million and approximately $615,118.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

DRGN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,232,919 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

