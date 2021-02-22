Dream Finders Homes, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DFH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DFH opened at $26.51 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.