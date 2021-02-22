Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Shares Down 3.2%

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.20. Approximately 47,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 78,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a market cap of C$342.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

