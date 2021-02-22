Dream Industrial REIT to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$61.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.77 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

