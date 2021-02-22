Driven Brands (DRVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,346. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $35.56.
In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.