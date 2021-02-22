Driven Brands (DRVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Driven Brands is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,346. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

