DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $722,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.