Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE) Shares Down 0.1%

Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 5,056,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,212,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £3.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75.

Get Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) alerts:

In other Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) news, insider Geoffrey Dart sold 97,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £970,000 ($1,267,311.21).

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.