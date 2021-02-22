Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Up 6.2%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.70. 657,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 224,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Duluth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Duluth by 343.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Duluth by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.