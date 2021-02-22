Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Shares Up 1.9%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €34.84 ($40.99) and last traded at €34.82 ($40.96). Approximately 151,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.18 ($40.21).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.32 ($39.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.33.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

