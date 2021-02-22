Dusk Network Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $71.42 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00735296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,995,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

