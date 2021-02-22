DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.41 ($45.19).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DWS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.93. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.66 ($46.65).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.