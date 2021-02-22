Dynamic Market Cap Hits $10.64 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Dynamic has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $23,373.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,496.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.50 or 0.03238536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00374119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.84 or 0.01132478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.38 or 0.00385781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00402831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00261913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,299,888 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

