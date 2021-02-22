e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 82,753.5% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $1.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00380033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,987 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,688 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.