Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 129650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.