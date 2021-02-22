easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.