easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

