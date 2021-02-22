Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278,287 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Eaton worth $281,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

