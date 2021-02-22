Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Down 24%

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) dropped 24% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 38,758,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 18,303,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBON. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ebang International by 2,440.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

