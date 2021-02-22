EBCoin (EBC) Achieves Market Cap of $949,150.44

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $949,150.44 and approximately $11.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00703822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

