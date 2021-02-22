ECN Capital’s (ECN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.39.

TSE ECN traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,845. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.87.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

