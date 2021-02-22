EDC Blockchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $357,121.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $357,121.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,524.68 or 0.99412296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00146543 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003668 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

