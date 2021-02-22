Eden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $199,111.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00710381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.62 or 0.04324590 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

