Edgeless Market Capitalization Tops $524,546.39 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $524,546.39 and approximately $759.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00719225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00060879 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.32 or 0.04339223 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

