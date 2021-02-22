Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.34 and last traded at $52.42. 2,051,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,936,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

