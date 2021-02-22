EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDRVF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.