Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $82,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $83.39. 46,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

