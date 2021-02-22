Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Elastic worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in Elastic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $162.62 on Monday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.